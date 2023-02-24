Bay Area twins who make up DJ duo OtebNSolrac persevere through pandemic

Bay Area DJ duo OtebNSolrac CBS

SAN LEANDRO -- When the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to concerts and club events in 2020, artists and musicians had to adapt.

That includes the San Leandro-based twin DJ duo OtebNSolrac. During the pandemic, Beto and Carlos Concha worked with their dad in construction as essential workers.

With the clubs closed, they used Twitch to promote their music. The duo has had this bootstrap mentality for a while now.

When they were in high school, their music program was supposed to shut down due to lack of funds. That was until the twins recorded a video asking Carlos Santana to save the program.

Santana answered the call. Not only did the twins secure a donation and save their program, but they also got the chance to play alongside the Bay Area guitar legend and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman. It was a moment they say changed their lives.

The family is originally from Peru. Both parents are supportive of the duo's dreams.

Otebnsolrac have already gained a huge following. They say the Bay Area is a unique place to grow as DJs because of the diverse cultures that reside here.

The pair came on the CBS News Bay Area morning edition and gave Amanda Starantino and Jocelyn Moran a quick lesson on how to mix.