Bay Area to see similar temps as intense heat wave carries into the weekend

The intense heat that gripped the Bay Area and California continued into the weekend, with parts of the East and North Bays expected to hit triple digits.

According to the National Weather Service, Concord is forecasted to see 105 degrees, Livermore 106 and Santa Rosa 101 degrees.

San Jose is expected to reach 95 degrees, with other parts of the Bay Area to have highs in the 80s.

Similar temps today. We'll start to cool off a little bit tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fRelAcx7kd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 6, 2024

San Francisco will be in the mid-to-high 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s on the coast, in the 50s around the bay, and in the 60s inland.

Saturday was expected to have the highest temperatures of the heat wave, but the National Weather Service on Saturday morning said the temps would be similar to previous.

⚠️Reminder: Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Wednesday evening in areas away from the immediate coast. Dangerous heat inland will bring risks of heat-related illnesses to most people. Never leave children or pets in vehicles! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5RSfagCBcg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 5, 2024

There is still an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for the Bay Area, excluding the areas near the immediate coast. The warnings will be in effect until Wednesday.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening, and people should stay hydrated and take breaks if they are spending time in the sun.

The temps will begin to cool off on Sunday, with some parts of the East Bay to dip below triple digits.

Bay City News contributed to this report.