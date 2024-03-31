Watch CBS News
Weather

Bay Area to see isolated showers, but much less rain expected for Sunday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

First Alert Weather Sunday morning forecast 3-31-24
First Alert Weather Sunday morning forecast 3-31-24 02:20

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for some isolated rain showers. 

There will be much less activity than Saturday, which saw hail, thunder and lightning around the region.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 50s to mid 60s Sunday with light winds of up to 15 mph.

Monday will start a brief respite from the wet weather and an increase in temperatures to the 70s in inland locations. 

However, the weather service is forecasting a cooler trend late next week with some light rain expected for Thursday and Friday.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 8:18 AM PDT

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

