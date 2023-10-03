Bay Area temperatures set to spike with week-ending mini heat wave beginning Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well above average temperatures will be felt across the Bay Area later this week as high pressure dominates the region's weather pattern Thursday through Saturday.

According to KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen, Tuesday will mark a "transition day" of warmer temperatures as the early-autumn heat wave that arrives later this week approaches. Tuesday's highs will be 3°-5° above average — mostly 70s around the Bay, 80s inland.

After an additional uptick of a few degrees Wednesday, the heat wave really kicks in on Thursday. Highs through Saturday will reach the 80s in SF and Oakland and low-to-mid 90s inland. Temperatures could rise as high as 80° along the coast. As warm as the temperatures will get, it's not likely that we'll set many records.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service projects that temperatures in the North and East Bay valleys, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the South Bay and Santa Clara Valley and the southern Salinas Valley will top 90° Thursday into Friday.

Increasing potential for 90+ temperatures on Thursday into Friday. Are you ready for hotter weather? Make sure to practice heat safety, check on others, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon hours.

Thermometer readings will begin to move back down on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, temperatures will actually fall a few degrees below average with a very slim chance of showers in some areas Monday night into Tuesday morning, but there is not much confidence in that scenario at this point.