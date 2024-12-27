Watch CBS News
Bay Area teens accused of stealing $7,500 in fragrances, cosmetics

By Tim Fang

Four Bay Area teen girls, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in fragrances and cosmetics and attempting to get away in an Uber last week, police said.

According to the Central Marin Police Authority, officers were called to the Corte Madera Town Center around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a report of a theft in progress. The employee of an unidentified store said the suspects cleared out shelves of merchandise into large bags before fleeing.

Police said the value of the stolen items totaled approximately $7,500.

Officers in the area responded and found the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the mall. Police said the suspects had ordered an Uber as their getaway vehicle.

Police pulled over the vehicle on northbound Highway 101. Officers located the stolen merchandise and the four suspects.

The teens, three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old who were all from Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft and booked into the Marin County Juvenile Hall. Police said the teens' parents and guardians were contacted.

Tim Fang

