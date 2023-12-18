Heavy rain passes through Bay Area; flooding advisories issued

SAN FRANCISCO – Heavy rain as part of a series of storms is passing through the Bay Area Monday morning, prompting flood advisories in part of the region.

Around 5:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued an advisory for parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties. The advisory covers the communities of Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, San Leandro, Alameda, San Pablo, El Cerrito, Albany, Pinole, Orinda, Piedmont, Emeryville, Kensington, El Sobrante, Rollingwood, Tara Hills, East Richmond Heigts, East Richmond Heights and Bayview-Montalvin.

Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected. Portion Portion Of Northern California, Including The Following Counties, Alameda and Contra Costa.. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jc3PBUm79G — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 18, 2023

The agency has issued a separate flooding advisory in the North Bay. Communities covered by this advisory include Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor and Cloverdale, along with the communities of Saint Helena and Calistoga.

Urban and Small Stream Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected.. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4flcrCm6II — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 18, 2023

The weather service said flooding is likely in low-lying and poor draining areas. Officials urge anyone who may be driving in flooded areas to turn around, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

As of 8:40 a.m., the advisories have expired.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.