Bay Area seeing downed trees, widespread power outages as storm slams region

The atmospheric river that arrived Sunday battered the Bay Area with strong winds and heavy rain, causing trees to fall across the region and knocking out power for tens of thousands of residents.

Around 1 p.m. PG&E said about 70,429 customers were without power, an increase from the almost 45,000 customers in the morning.

The outages impacted 497 customers in San Francisco, 5,965 customers in the Peninsula, 23,607 in the North Bay, 17,949 in the East Bay, and 22,411 in the South Bay.

PG&E said winds were likely to blow debris and vegetation onto power lines, causing outages and downed lines.

Across the Bay Area, downed trees and power lines have been causing issues for drivers and residents.

Across the Bay Area, downed trees and power lines have been causing issues for drivers and residents. Emergency officials are even warning people to avoid walkways near trees and to avoid travel if possible as roadways are being blocked by downed trees.

In San Francisco, a large tree fell and brought down power and muni lines in the area of Fillmore, between Golden Gate Avenue and Turk Street. All lanes in the area were closed as a result.

The rain has also caused some flooding in parts of San Francisco. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said there was flooding near Market and 18th streets.

The heavy rain caused a hillside to collapse, sending a tree downhill toward the roadway. It blocked the westbound direction of Market Street.

The agency said there was flooding near Haight Street and Buchanan, as well.

Crews from San Francisco Public Works are hard at work throughout the city because of the damage.

"Our tree crews, undeterred by the heavy rains, are out responding to downed trees, like this acacia on Forest Side in West Portal," public works tweeted.

In the North Bay, a toppled tree also blocked Highway 101 lanes, just south of Santa Rosa, near Todd Road. CHP reported three large trees briefly blocking Petrified Forest Road in Calistoga.

And in the South Bay, a downed electrical line in Palo Alto caused Embarcadero Road to be briefly closed between Louis and Greer roads.

And in the South Bay, a downed electrical line in Palo Alto caused Embarcadero Road to be briefly closed between Louis and Greer roads. A tree

Travel Impacts

The big storm caused inbound and outbound travel at SFO to be delayed. Flight tracking website, FlightAware showed there were 279 delays total and 118 canceled flights. The storm is causing planes to need to use differing runways and the wind is also factoring into delays.

Throughout the Bay Area, BART is operating trains at a slower speed due to the weather.

Bay City News contributed to this report.