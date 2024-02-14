Bay Area residents find connections at non-romantic Valentine's Day events

It's Valentine's Day in the Bay, and despite the rain, lovers and friends found unique ways to celebrate.

One way was at the annual Valentine's Day pillow fight. Keeping the tradition alive is Zach Reed, who said he almost didn't come but made a promise to someone special.

"The forecast said 20 mph winds, but there were no winds it's totally fine out here," said Reed. "I said I am keeping a promise to myself to get out and do something fun."

Reed and around 50 other people braved the rain for a feather-filled tradition at Justin Herman Plaza. He said having a smaller group compared to previous years gave him an even better opportunity to connect with people.

"Valentine's Day is about love and connection and beautiful interaction with strangers," Reed said.

Sharing this was the highlight of his year.

"I mean where else can you go and have a giant pillow fight outside," Reed said.

Those in the Anti-Valentine's Day mood made their way to the pop-up Crushed Heartbreak bar at Westwood. People let off some steam like best friends Kirsten Estrada and Rachel Barron.

"It's good to get out of your safety zone and jump into the city," said Kirsten.

The duo said it's not quite what they planned, but being there is what they needed.

"Initially it would have been nice to have a partner for a night, but girlfriends are just as good," said Barron.