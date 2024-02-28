Rain, cold temperatures returning to Bay Area; unsettled weather weekend on tap

Rainy, unsettled weather will make its return to the Bay Area beginning Thursday, accompanied by frost and freezing temperatures and lasting through the weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night with rain showers reaching the North Bay during the early morning hours Thursday. The rain, accompanied by gusty winds, is expected to be light, less than a quarter of an inch even within the higher elevations of the North Bay and later spreading south.

The weather service said overnight low temperatures are expected to be mostly in the 40s with some 30s in the higher terrain of the Central Coast and Santa Clara hills.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Moving into Friday, the rain will continue in the form of scattered showers through Saturday, the weather service said. Thunderstorms are also possible as colder air brings additional instability during a period when the region could see more moderate to heavy rain rates, especially in the North Bay.

The cold temperatures were expected to linger through at least Monday. Freezing temperatures are possible, especially in the North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys, and the Southern Santa Clara valley.

The upcoming period of unsettled weather is not expected to have major impacts aside from nuisance flooding on the roadways.

"This weekend, simply put, just won't be a fun time to be outside with it being wet, windy, and cold," the weather service said in its daily forecast discussion for the San Francisco Bay Area.