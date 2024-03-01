Bay Area sees more rain, gusty winds, chilly temps; snow dusting possible on higher peaks

The second of two cold fronts was moving through the Bay Area Friday and bringing with it rain showers, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms, as well as a chance of snow at higher peaks.

The National Weather Service said in its Friday forecast discussion for the Bay Area that scattered showers and strong winds will increase by Friday afternoon. A Wind Advisory was in effect from noon Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday for the Bay Area coastal ranges, East Bay interior valleys and hills, eastern Santa Clara County hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey County.

Winds were expected from the southwest from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph, the Weather Service said, which may cause downed trees or tree limbs and scattered power outages.

In addition, a High Surf Advisory was in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast from 10 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, with large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

Over the last 24 hours, rainfall totals have been light to moderate, and another 1 to 2 inches are expected over the next 48 hours the Weather Service said. There were no major flooding concerns, except for possible nuisance flooding on some roadways.

The next 48 hours will be wet and windy 🌂 pic.twitter.com/DwR2inrgBn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 1, 2024

On Friday, daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s; overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s. Come Saturday, below-normal temperatures will persist but the rainfall with begin to taper off, with the majority of the rainfall expected to fall in the morning and leaving only scattered showers in the afternoon.

Saturday will also be the day that a few snow flurries could fall on the highest Bay Area elevations.

"A few inches are expected in the higher peaks of the Mayacamas [Mountains] and Santa Lucias, around an inch in the Diablo Range, and a possible dusting in the Santa Cruz Mountains," the Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

By Sunday, the rain is expected to taper off while the cold temperatures should linger into next week.