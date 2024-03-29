Impactful storm brings rain, gusty winds, thunderstorms to Bay Area; Wind Advisory in effect

Another impactful rain storm was lashing the Bay Area again on Friday, with thunderstorms and potentially damaging wind gusts rolling through the region.

The National Weather Service said Friday's impacts from the storm could include minor flooding and tree and power line damage from the winds along with traffic issues. A Wind Advisory was in effect Friday morning through Saturday morning for the North Bay coastal ranges, East Bay and Santa Clara County hills, San Francisco and the Peninsula coast, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and Northern Monterey Bay. Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph were expected with gusts up to 45 mph.

Daytime highs are expected to be mostly in the 50s. Overnight lows will be mostly in the upper 40s.

Friday afternoon and evening is when most of the impacts of the storm system would be felt, the weather service said. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and small hail could also be seen by the afternoon., as well as a potential for a landfalling waterspout.

Here's a good look at the storm heading our way. Expect winds to pick up in the afternoon with stronger showers this evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YUb8yimZSB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 29, 2024

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger into Saturday, at times locally heavy and which may include additional small hail. By Sunday morning, the rain will have largely ended for most areas with the possible exception of the Santa Lucia Mountains and southern Diablo range.

Dry conditions will prevail starting Sunday along with a warming trend through mid-week.