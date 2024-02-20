Heavy rain, showers, isolated thunderstorms on tap again for Bay Area; flood concerns linger

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Tuesday calls for up to 90 percent chance of heavy rain throughout the whole day.

Daytime highs will be reaching the upper 50s to 60s around the bay, and in the 60s on the coast and inland. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the upper 40s, with some areas around the bay dropping into the lower 50s.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Forecasters expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to increase Tuesday afternoon and evening. Localized flooding is possible for areas that experience heavy rainfall.

Look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today. Localized flooding remains a concern for areas where heavier rain falls, and a flood watch continues area-wide. Stay weather aware and if you encounter flooded roads turn around, don't drown! #cawx pic.twitter.com/5nAdveC1j1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2024

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Through Wednesday morning, a Flood Watch is also issued for the following areas:

- Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park

- Southern Monterey Bay

- Big Sur Coast

- Southern Salinas Valley

- Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

- East Bay Hills

- East Bay Interior Valleys

- Eastern Santa Clara Hills

- Marin Coastal Range

- North Bay Interior Mountains

- North Bay Interior Valleys

- Northern Monterey Bay

- San Francisco

- San Francisco Bay Shoreline

- San Francisco Peninsula Coast

- Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

- Santa Cruz Mountains

- Sonoma Coastal Range.

According to the NWS, drier conditions will return for mid to late week, with rain returning for the weekend, which appears to be beneficial and not concerning.