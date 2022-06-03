Possible weekend showers may be season's last chance of rain

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area could see rain showers this weekend ahead of warmer temperatures next week, possibly the last real rain chance for the foreseeable future, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service says a late-season system will bring a chance of light rain to the North Bay Saturday evening, spreading across the Bay Area by Sunday morning. Showers were expected to end by Sunday afternoon.

Following the storm, a high-pressure system will start building over the regions bringing seasonably warm temperatures early next week, and trending hotter inland by Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

For this weekend, clouds should slowly begin to increase throughout the day on Saturday with the earliest chances of light rain in the Sonoma hills by Saturday evening, up to a half-inch at most in the hills with smaller amounts in the valleys.

Sunday morning could see a few hundredths of an inch of rain from San Francisco southward to Santa Cruz, with just a trace in the Santa Clara Valley, the weather service said.

During the high-pressure buildup next week, onshore winds will keep Bay Area temperatures from becoming unseasonably warm; 90-degree and triple-digit temps will be mainly confined to the far interior and Central Valley.