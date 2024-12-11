Rain returning to Bay Area after dry start to December; coastal flood advisory issued

Following a dry start to December in the Bay Area, a wet weather pattern is returning to the region Wednesday, along with the possibility of localized flooding in the coming days.

Ahead of the storms, the National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for the shores of San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay from 6 a.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Monday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for minor coastal flooding expected as a result of higher astronomical tides. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pC6uzhwbO0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2024

According to the Weather Service, the first weather system will arrive Wednesday evening, starting in the North Bay. The most intense rain will fall during the overnight hours, with lingering showers possible on Thursday.

Forecasters said North Bay locations will receive 0.5-1 inch of rain from the first system, with localized totals of 1.5 inches of rain possible in the higher elevations. Meanwhile, the rest of the Bay Area could see 0.25 to 0.75 inches.

A stronger low pressure system is expected to arrive in the Bay Area late Friday into Saturday. Along with more intense rain, stronger winds are expected, with gusts up to 40-50 mph on the coast and at higher elevations.

With the second system, the possibility of localized flooding is being raised, as king tides and high surf are also expected this weekend.

As with the first system, the North Bay is expected to see the most rainfall from the second system, with 1-3 inches expected and possibly more in the higher elevations. Meanwhile 0.5-1 inch is expected in the rest of the Bay Area.

Following a lull on Sunday, forecasters said rain is again possible on Monday.