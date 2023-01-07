'Direct threat to life and property;' Parade of atmospheric river events hitting Bay Area resumes

SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain overnight to the North Bay and was spreading across the region Saturday.

Forecasts show the storms will bring additional flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous coastal conditions to communities still recovering from a week of damaging downpours.

The National Weather Service said Saturday urged people to stay current with forecast updates, adding "there is a direct threat to life and property from these storms." The weather service issued a Flood Watch for the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. A Wind Warning was also in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.

Rain fell steadily overnight in the North Bay and it's expected the area, especially Sonoma County, will get most of the upcoming precipitation, the weather service said. The rain will spread south across the Bay Area and into the Santa Cruz and Monterey Bay area by Saturday afternoon.

Gusty winds to 50 mph can be expected in the North Bay through Saturday night, especially along the coast and with higher gusts along ridgetops. The weather service said similar wind gusts can be expected for much of the Peninsula, East Bay hills, and more exposed areas of coastal Monterey County.

Sunday was expected to bring a lull in storm activity before another major atmospheric river event beginning Sunday night and early Monday morning. The heaviest rain was expected between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Among the rivers and streams expected to reach at least moderate flood stage include the Russian River at Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles, Coyote Creek above Highway 237 at Milpitas, San Lorenzo River at Big Trees, Pajaro River at Chittenden, and the Big Sur River near Big Sur.

According to the weather service, what is especially concerning is the fact that multiple storm systems have saturated soils, and increased the flow in rivers and streams, setting the stage for these next storms to become a high-impact event. Light-to-moderate rainfall is expected to continue through Monday night, gradually ending Tuesday morning.

People are urged to stay aware of area forecasts from now into the next week and to heed any evacuation warnings.