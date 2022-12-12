Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Marin rockslide damages vehicles

Wintry postcard -- raw video of snow on Mt. Hamilton near the Lick Observatory

Wintry postcard -- raw video of snow on Mt. Hamilton near the Lick Observatory

Wintry postcard -- raw video of snow on Mt. Hamilton near the Lick Observatory

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris.

No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service said conditions on the backend of the storm front -- frigid temperatures and isolated downpours -- were a perfect combination to leave a dusting of snow on at Mt. Hamilton in the South Bay and also the highest elevations of the Diablo Range.

snowy-lick-observatory kpix

"Snow levels are already dropping early this morning to around 3,700 feet in the North Bay and around 4,300 feet at Point Sur," weather forecasters said. "The arriving moisture should coincide with these lowering levels to produce snowfall in the region's higher peaks."

"So for the Santa Lucias the most likely amounts are around 2-4 inches with 6-8 inches possible in the higher elevations. However a reasonable worst case scenario could produce over 8 inches locally if things line up just right moisture and temperature-wise."

Elsewhere across the Bay Area, the wintry conditions triggered a freeze warning in the North Bay until 9 a.m. with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

While the snow in the Bay Area was scenic, the storm's blast created chaos in the Sierra as more than 4 feet of new snow fell over the weekend.

The front also battered the region with hurricane-force gusts. At Palisades Tahoe's Alpine run a gust of 164 mph was recorded on Saturday.

"The snow showers will continue for much of the Sierra through early Monday morning," the weather services Reno office warned.

For much of Saturday, the snow had a high moisture level. Known as 'Sierra cement' the thick, heavy snow triggered the avalanche warning.

"Several feet of new snow and strong winds will result in dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains," forecasters said. "Avalanche activity could be widespread, and some avalanches could be large and destructive."

As of Sunday afternoon, 48 inches had fallen at Sierra-at-Tahoe, 46 inches at Tahoe Donner, more than 40 inches at Palisades Tahoe, 33 inches at Kirkwood and 32 inches at Heavenly over the last 24 hours.

❄️ CHAIN CONTROL UPDATE ❄️ • I-80 is R2 in both directions from the Nevada State line to Alta. • SR-89 is R2 from Truckee to Tahoe City. • SR-28 is R2 from Tahoe City to Kings Beach. • SR-267 is closed from Northstar to Kings Beach. • Big rigs are still being held. *for updates on road conditions visit: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov Posted by CHP - Truckee on Sunday, December 11, 2022

The storm's major impact across the Bay Area was flooded roadways that led to numerous accidents and trees toppling.

Crews worked early Monday to clear large tree that fell overnight in Lafayette at Pleasant Hill Road and Pleasant Lane.

There was also cleanup going on in Monte Rio where 50 mph toppled trees and limbs into several homes in rural Sonoma County during the weekend storm.

On Alder Dr. in Monte Rio, a tree slammed into a two-story home. Over on River Blvd., a large redwood branch fell, damaging three vehicles and an Airbnb rental.

monte-rio-tree KPIX

"It was like an earthquake," said Cynthia Cook, one of the Airbnb renters who was in town from Pacifica to celebrate a friend's birthday. "A redwood branch came down and hit all three of our cars that aren't operational right now."

A large tree also fell into a house on Old Monte Rio Rd. in Guerneville. The tree brought down power lines, along with the top half of a utility pole, blocking Highway 116 for about 30 minutes.

In San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, a massive redwood fell in Hellman Hollow, forcing organizers to alter Saturday's race course at the National Club Cross County Championships.

"The tree was a Monterey Cyprus, approximately 30 feet tall," a spokesperson for San Francisco Recreation & Parks told KPIX. "It went down around 10:30 a.m. No injuries and we relocated the race to the upper Polo Fields track."