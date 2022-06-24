'Death warrant to women;' California, Bay Area leaders denounce Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade

SAN FRANCISCO -- Lawmakers from the Bay Area and California along with community leaders reacted swiftly Friday morning to a much-anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision to end constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Today is a dark day for our country," Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. "By overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative majority on this Supreme Court has declared that women no longer have. the right to control their own bodies. This decision is an outrage for the women of this nation and will have catastrophic consequences for generations."

"Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP's dark and extreme goal of ripping away women's right to make their own reproductive health decisions," read a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom."

This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November. Read my full statement on the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade here: https://t.co/byZ9D75SVG — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

"This decision is devastating to women and our country," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. "The ramifications from this Supreme Court ruling on public health, poverty, and so many downstream consequences have yet to be seen, but right now, women are scared about what this means for them, for their daughters, for all of us."

Breed said the city was taking steps to prepare for impacts from the ruling. San Francisco's Department of the Status of Women will be ready for an influx of people traveling from out-of-state, Breed said.

Kimberly Ellis, director of the department, said "It took 40 years for conservatives to plot and scheme the rollback of women's bodily autonomy and we must have the same unbending and resolute commitment to undoing this new world of forced birth, even if it takes us another 40 years to get there. We will never give up."

"Extreme right-wing judges on the Supreme Court just issued a death warrant to women in America," said East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell in a tweet Friday. "They have decided that a piece of metal designed to end life is more valuable than the health & safety of women in America.

North Bay Congressman Mike Thompson said the court's decision was "an assault on women, plain and simple," in a statement on Friday morning.

"Roe was the law of the land for nearly 50 years, and the right to an abortion was settled law," Thompson said. "This decision threatens the health of women and will lead to the criminalization and banning of reproductive care."

The U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade ruled that the U.S. Constitution generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. Friday's decision to overturn the 50-year ruling is expected to result in abortion bans in several states.

Mary Rose Short, Director of Outreach for California Right to Life told KPIX 5 opponents of abortion rights in California would continue to use education to try to change abortion laws in the state.

"The Supreme Court has finally corrected its monumental error in Roe vs. Wade, an error that resulted in the brutal deaths of millions of children. Today's decision brings us closer to the day when our nation will recognize the right to life of every human being, said Short. "While we cannot overcome the current pro-abortion supermajority in Sacramento, through education we can change minds, save lives, and work toward the day when we elect a pro-life majority in California."

A rush-hour rally and march was planned for 5 p.m. at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, according to a release from the Reproductive Justice, a group of several organizations including Glide Memorial Church, and Raging Grannies Action League.

In the South Bay, several elected leaders and community officials plan a gather at 11 a.m. in front of the Robert Peckham Federal Building to announce plans on how to move forward after the court's decision.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez will be joined by Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis, San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez and other council members.

The Santa Clara supervisors recently approved allocating $3 million to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, anticipating an increase in women both in the county and from other states seeking abortions.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner said the court's decision was an "outrage" that has made the nation unsafe for millions.

"The far-right majority's decision set us back 50 years -- to a time of back-alley abortions and deaths, a time when women lacked the legal and fundamental right to self-determination," said Sen. Skinner, D-Berkeley. "California will not be passive. We will be a national beacon for reproductive justice and guaranteed access to abortion, not just for Californians, but for those who seek services and care here."

