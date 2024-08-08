Bay Area lawmakers propose naming portion of I-80 after Willie Mays

San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie Mays racked up plenty of impressive numbers during his Major League Baseball career. He was a two-time MVP, a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glove winner and racked up 3,293 hits and 660 home runs.

Mays, who died in June at 93, could be associated with one more number if a resolution co-authored a few Bay Area lawmakers is batted in by the Legislature: 80.

A resolution to rename a portion of Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco as the Willie Mays Highway was introduced this week by state Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. It was co-authored by Assemblymembers Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, and several others.

Dodd said Mays' extraordinary career made him perhaps the greatest to ever play the game.

"He made us all proud to live in the Bay Area so it is fitting that we name this highway in his honor," Dodd said. "I'm pleased to see that not only does this have bipartisan support, it has the backing of my colleagues to the south who are lifelong Dodgers fans," he said.

The resolution would rename a portion of I-80 between post mile 3.836 and post mile 5.7, where the Bay Bridge enters San Francisco near Oracle Park.

The resolution also said that Mays' "contributions extended far beyond athletic achievements," commending his U.S. Army service during the Korean War, his legacy as one of the first Black players in MLB, his receiving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and his philanthropic work.

Wiener called Mays a "San Francisco original."

Wilson said the dedication would serve as a daily reminder of Mays' contributions on and off the field.

"As chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, I am proud to recognize and honor his enduring legacy and the significant impact he has had on our cultural and historical heritage," Wilson said.

The resolution is being considered by the Senate's transportation committee.