Latest Bay Area storm brings heavy rain during morning commute; drier days ahead

SAN FRANCISCO – Commuters across the Bay Area are dealing with heavy rain Wednesday morning as the latest in a series of storms passes through, but the region may see drier conditions and warming temperatures heading into the weekend.

According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch, heavy rain moved onshore early Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the heaviest rain was falling over the Santa Clara Valley and parts of the East Bay.

By late Wednesday morning, conditions are expected to start clearing up, with scattered showers possible through the day.

Rainfall totals on the coastal ranges of the North Bay, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Big Sur coast are expected to range from 0.5 inch to 1 inch, while 0.1 to .5 inches of rain are expected elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service.

Later in the week, a drying trend is expected to take hold, as high pressure begins to build over the region Thursday and Friday, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to be above normal, with inland locations seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.