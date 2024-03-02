Bay Area gets brief break from rain, but another round of showers expected

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for rain showers and a strong westerly wind.

Most of the Bay Area will likely see some rain on Saturday, but there will be clear skies for part of the day.

By the second half of Saturday, the storms will become more widespread, and they will pick up in intensity. There will also be more energy for the storms to develop into thunderstorms again in the afternoon.

There could be lightning and thunder, which the Bay Area doesn't get that often, and brief downpours and strong winds may accompany those. If there are thunderstorms, strong winds are expected. The best timeframe is the afternoon through the early evening.

Rain is expected to last into Sunday, but it will be much different to Saturday. On Sunday, the showers are expected to be a lot more hit-and-miss.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on the peninsula. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. in inland areas and on the peninsula.

A flood advisory is in effect on the peninsula until early Saturday morning.

Daytime highs Saturday will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s on the coast, in the 40s around the bay, and in the 40s inland and on the peninsula.

Bay City News contributed to this report.