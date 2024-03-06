Flood advisories issued for parts of Bay Area as latest storm brings heavy rain

Portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Monterey counties are under flood advisories due to heavy rain predicted around the region Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory effective until 4:30 p.m. for areas in Contra Costa County that include San Ramon, Danville, Blackhawk and Blackhawk-Camino Tassajara. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas could be affected.

Flooding is also possible this afternoon in mainly rural areas of southeastern Alameda County and northeastern Santa Clara County, the weather service said. An advisory for those areas is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

In San Mateo County, a flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m., and forecasters said locations that could be affected include San Mateo, San Bruno, Burlingame, Belmont, Millbrae, Hillsborough, Highlands-Baywood Park and Highlands.

In Monterey and San Benito counties, minor flooding in low-lying areas could occur.

Some locations that may be affected include Salinas, Prunedale, Boronda and Elkhorn.

The weather service urges motorists to avoid driving on flooded roads.