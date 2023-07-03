Bay Area fire officials urge extreme caution handling 'safe and sane' fireworks

DUBLIN -- Dublin is one of a handful of Bay Area cities that allows the sale of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks. Still officials are reminding people to handle them with great care to avoid sparking an unnecessary emergency.

It's a Fourth of July tradition for the Ubhi family to take in a show or buy fireworks to light up in the street.

"Last year, our parents were here so we went to the downtown to see the fireworks and this year we are gathering a couple of friends, family, so we'll do fireworks and then move downtown to watch," said Nabjot Ubhi.

Fireworks for sale in Dublin, California. KPIX

The family had plenty to choose from at the stand located off Tassajara Road in Dublin, run by volunteers.

The booth supports the Rotary Club of Dublin. It's one of the nonprofit's biggest fundraisers of the year.

"All of the proceeds -- the net proceeds -- all go back into the community to schools, seniors, veterans, people in need," said treasurer Patty Pringle.

Fireworks sell for prices between $1.50 to $800.

"We have fireworks for every budget, every type of family, some people like no noise, some people like a lot of noise, then some people prefer color," said Namrata Berry, president of the Rotary Club of Dublin.

Other Bay Area cities that allow safe and sane fireworks include Union City, Newark, Gilroy, San Bruno, Pacifica, Rio Vista, Suisun City, Dixon and Cloverdale.

Butte County Cal Fire shared a video on its Twitter page showing how quickly a safe and sane firework can ignite dry vegetation, especially during elevated fire conditions.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District also reminded residents that fireworks are banned in their county.

"We had a fire this afternoon in Hercules that expanded to about three acres before it was contained that was attributed to illegal fireworks," said Captain George Laing. "We have fires every year up to the fourth for several weeks leading up to the fourth and even several weeks after the fourth. This is a real ignition problem."

Laing cautioned that even safe and sane fireworks can cause distress to family members with PTSD, young children and pets.

The Ubhis said that, for them, the Fourth of July is a holiday that brings back a sense of nostalgia.

"It kind of reminds us of home, back home, because we used to do fireworks on Diwali," Ubhi said.