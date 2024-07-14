Bay Area churchgoers pray, reflect on President Trump assassination attempt

Some Bay Area churches prayed for former President Donald Trump and the victims in Saturday's assassination attempt. They said it doesn't matter if they agree or disagree with his policies, political violence is wrong.

At Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland on Sunday morning, Bishop Bob Jackson prayed with members of his church for Trump and other survivors to have a speedy recovery.

"We pray to Lord God that you bless (Trump) and his family. Lord God, in the name of Jesus, we pray for those who were injured, the one who was killed, we prayed for their families," said Bishop Jackson on stage.

Church member Selika Thomas said she, too, prayed for the victims.

"It was very evil what that person had done, it was very demonic, it was demonic behavior," said Thomas.

She understands the pain of losing a loved one. Someone shot and killed her sister in Oakland six years ago. She's now helping to raise her nephew.

"I want to be a role model to my nephew, it's not that many role models out here so I have to teach him right from wrong and bring him to church, make sure he goes every Sunday morning to teach him about morals and values," said Thomas.

She and many churchgoers said the assassination attempt was the result of division and hate.

"We are so, so divided. I'm not even sure that we all are going to ever agree, but one thing we can do is that we can be courteous to one another, we can respect each other's ideas, and we can try to move forward, because we all have to live in this country together," said Acts Full Gospel member Connie Woods.

"If you didn't like the man, and didn't like what he was saying or whatever else, just don't vote for him," said Bishop Jackson.

Bishop Jackson said the church is apolitical and no matter how people feel about Trump, violence is not acceptable.

"I think this nation needs to get back to God so we can have some Godly principles, Godly standards, and people can have love for each other instead of the hate that we see in this country now," said Bishop Jackson.

For Thomas, she's getting into politics and running for the at-large city council seat in Oakland to stop the violence locally and hopefully restore some civility.

"We're going to make Oakland great," said Thomas.