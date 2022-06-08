Bay Area begins to swelter as heat wave moves into region

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A high pressure system building over the Pacific began cranking up temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, hours before an excessive heat watch was to go into effect.

Thankfully, the National Weather Service has predicted the heat wave and sweltering conditions would be short lived and peak on Friday.

"Given the warm start to the day and hot temperatures across the interior on Friday, an excessive heat watch remains in effect from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. for all interior areas away from the coast/bays as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains," the weather service said. "Warm temperatures are likely to persist in the hills Friday night as the air mass aloft cools only slightly. However, cooler daytime temperatures are likely on Saturday as onshore flow begins to increase."

By Friday, temperatures will be approaching 93 to 105 degrees in the inland areas.

"High pressure is building from the south," said KPIX meteoroglist Lt. Jessica Burch. "All that warm air from the equator is really diving into our coastline for the next couple days. It heats us up, it dries us up and gives us a lot of sunshine."

The hot, bone-dry conditions are definitely what the parched, drought stricken region does not need. With each hot day, the dangers of possible wildfires grow and any benefit from last weekend's showers will quickly disappear.

"Avoid outdoor activities during the warmest hours of the day and stay hydrated," the weather service tweeted. "This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk."