Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area due to smoke from Oregon wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO – A wildfire burning in Oregon has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory on Wednesday.

The agency issued the advisory due to the Flat Fire burning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwestern Oregon. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burned at least 12,756 acres since it was first reported on Saturday.

Ariel view of the Flat Fire burning in southwestern Oregon on July 17, 2023. U.S. Forest Service

According to the air district, hazy skies may be visible across the Bay Area in the afternoon and early evening hours. People at higher elevations in the East Bay, North Bay and Santa Clara Valley regions may also smell smoke.

Officials stressed that pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and a Spare the Air alert is not in effect.

Residents who smell smoke are urged to stay indoors, if possible, with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. Air conditioners and car vent systems should also be set to recirculated air.

Containment of the Flat Fire is at 0% as of Wednesday morning. A cause has not been determined.