Bay Area air quality advisory extended because of wildfire smoke from NorCal, Oregon

Another day of smoky, hazy skies around the Bay Area is possible on Tuesday, prompting air district officials to extend an air quality advisory for another day.

Smoke from wildfires burning elsewhere in Northern California and Oregon is expected bring air quality to low-moderate levels on the U.S. EPA's Air Quality Index, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Tuesday will be the fifth consecutive day that an air advisory has been issued for the region.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District: Air quality information

Smoky and haze may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible. Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect.

If the smell of smoke is present, it's important that Bay Area residents to avoid exposure. If possible, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow, air district officials said.

KPIX Weather Center: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Those impacted by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

"Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses," according to the air district. "Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure."