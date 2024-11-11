Cold front brings Bay Area's 1st significant rainfall of season on Veterans Day

A cold front is bringing the first widespread rainfall of the season in the Bay Area on Veterans Day, with another round of wet weather expected later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, as of about 9 a.m. Monday, the main rain band has reached the San Francisco Bay and is expected to continue south and east into the afternoon. Lingering showers are also expected after the cold front passes.

The North Bay coastal ranges are expected to see between 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain, while the Santa Cruz Mountains, North Bay valleys and the Santa Lucia Range are expected to see up to half an inch.

Meanwhile, the rest of the region should see up to a quarter inch of rain.

On Tuesday, conditions should be dry. The Weather Service said the next chance of widespread rain is late Wednesday, possibly into Thursday and Friday.

"This still looks to be beneficial, but perhaps our first prolonged week of solid moisture so far this season," said a Weather Service statement.