BART records transit announcements voiced by kids with autism

OAKLAND -- April kicks off Autism Awareness Month and one transit system is making sure kids on the spectrum are having their voices heard.

For the first time Monday, BART aired announcements on trains voiced by kids with autism from the Bay Area.

One of those kids is 13-year-old Milo.

He loves learning about trains and his fascination with BART is clear, but what you might not see is that he is also on the spectrum.

His special recording will sound like this: "My name is Milo and I love to ride public transportation especially BART."

BART says over the years kids on the spectrum have become some of its biggest fans and advocates.

So over 30 kids and their families made their way to BART headquarters in Oakland. There they spent the day recording their announcements, learning about trains and even taking a ride on one.

Some of the kids say this was their first time riding on the tracks.

Carolyn Lunger, volunteer for the Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, says having her kids be apart of this project makes them feel embraced.

"When companies, organizations, government organizations develop programs and events for our children---we are no longer pushed aside anymore and we are welcomed," said Lunger.

BART says they are looking to further connect and provide more ways for kids on the spectrum in the future.