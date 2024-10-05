BART recovering from major delays between San Francisco, East Bay after medical emergency

BART is recovering from major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency on the system forced the disruption of service between San Francisco and the East Bay.

Officials announced shortly before 9 a.m. that the Embarcadero Station was closed due to the emergency and all service in San Francisco was suspended.

As of 9:50 a.m., the agency announced that one of the tracks was cleared at Embarcadero to allow for single tracking. Full service was restored at Embarcadero shortly before 11 a.m.

9:50am update, we have cleared one of the tracks at Embarcadero to allow for single tracking. — BART (@SFBART) October 5, 2024

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The delays come amid a busy weekend for the system, as thousands attend the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Meanwhile in Berkeley, scores of Cal football fans gathered on the UC Berkeley campus for their first appearance on College GameDay Saturday morning, ahead of a nighttime game against the Miami Hurricanes.