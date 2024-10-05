Watch CBS News
Local News

BART recovering from major delays between San Francisco, East Bay after medical emergency

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition - 10/5/24
PIX Now morning edition - 10/5/24 11:55

BART is recovering from major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency on the system forced the disruption of service between San Francisco and the East Bay.

Officials announced shortly before 9 a.m. that the Embarcadero Station was closed due to the emergency and all service in San Francisco was suspended.

As of 9:50 a.m., the agency announced that one of the tracks was cleared at Embarcadero to allow for single tracking. Full service was restored at Embarcadero shortly before 11 a.m.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The delays come amid a busy weekend for the system, as thousands attend the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Meanwhile in Berkeley, scores of Cal football fans gathered on the UC Berkeley campus for their first appearance on College GameDay Saturday morning, ahead of a nighttime game against the Miami Hurricanes.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.