BART train hits, kills person at North Berkeley Station

A person died after going under a train at the BART North Berkeley Station in Berkeley on Tuesday night, according to the transit agency.

Around 11:05 p.m., BART police were notified by the transit agency's operations center that a person went underneath a train at the station, BART said.

Officers, including from the Berkeley Police Department, arrived on scene and evacuated the train and the station around 11:20 p.m.
Five minutes after their arrival, the person was pronounced dead. 

The Alameda County coroner took possession of the body at about 12:30 a.m., BART said. The station was reopened at 1:32 a.m.

There was no foul play upon review of the station's security footage, according to BART.

The coroner has yet to release further information about the deceased.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 7:06 AM PST

