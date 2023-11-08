BART train hits, kills person at North Berkeley Station

A person died after going under a train at the BART North Berkeley Station in Berkeley on Tuesday night, according to the transit agency.

Around 11:05 p.m., BART police were notified by the transit agency's operations center that a person went underneath a train at the station, BART said.

Officers, including from the Berkeley Police Department, arrived on scene and evacuated the train and the station around 11:20 p.m.

Five minutes after their arrival, the person was pronounced dead.

The Alameda County coroner took possession of the body at about 12:30 a.m., BART said. The station was reopened at 1:32 a.m.

There was no foul play upon review of the station's security footage, according to BART.

The coroner has yet to release further information about the deceased.