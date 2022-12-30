BART train-control issue delays travel in the East Bay

OAKLAND -- A train-control problem in the East Bay forced BART to single track between the Coliseum and Bay Fair stations for about an hour Friday morning, causing systemwide delays.

BART initially reported the issue at around 8 a.m., saying there was a 20-minute delay on the Berryessa Line in all directions due to an equipment problem on the track between Bay Fair and San Leandro. A short time later, the transit service began single-tracking trains between the Coliseum and Bay Fair stations.

We are currently single tracking (trains share one track in both directions) between Coliseum and Bay Fair. This is causing delays. Crews are working on a train control issue in that area.



Some trains are being diverted, meaning you may need to transfer to continue your trip. https://t.co/t8JtfXHbC8 pic.twitter.com/SpinWtznaQ — BART (@SFBART) December 30, 2022

The issue was resolved shortly before 9 a.m. and single tracking was canceled.

Earlier Friday morning, BART officials reported there could be delays systemwide due to wet weather conditions.

BART is reporting there may be delays of up to 10 minutes. Officials are asking riders to watch their steps on wet platforms and stairways.

The service advisory about the wet conditions was first sent out just before 5 a.m.