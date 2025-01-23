Watch CBS News
1 dead, BART tracks blocked following crash on Highway 4 near Pittsburg

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

One person has died and BART tracks are blocked following a crash on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg / Bay Point station early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the driver of an SUV heading in the eastbound direction crashed through the center divider near Bailey Road around 3:30 a.m., entering the BART trackway about 100 feet south of the station. The person in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

The transit agency said the SUV blocked both sets of tracks and has caused significant damage to the third rail and track infrastructure.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the vehicle was removed from the scene.

BART said there is no service between the Antioch and North Concord stations Thursday morning. County Connections is providing bus service between North Concord and Pittsburg / Bay Point station, but passengers are being urged to seek alternate transportation between Antioch and North Concord.

Meanwhile, the two left lanes of Eastbound Highway 4 remain closed as of 7 a.m.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come. 

