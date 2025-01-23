1 dead, BART tracks blocked following crash on Highway 4 near Pittsburg

One person has died and BART tracks are blocked following a crash on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg / Bay Point station early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the driver of an SUV heading in the eastbound direction crashed through the center divider near Bailey Road around 3:30 a.m., entering the BART trackway about 100 feet south of the station. The person in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.

The transit agency said the SUV blocked both sets of tracks and has caused significant damage to the third rail and track infrastructure.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the vehicle was removed from the scene.

There is no BART service between Antioch and North Concord because a car crashed into our trackway near Pittsburg/Bay Point.

Riders should go to North Concord. Some buses are available.

— BART (@SFBART) January 23, 2025

BART said there is no service between the Antioch and North Concord stations Thursday morning. County Connections is providing bus service between North Concord and Pittsburg / Bay Point station, but passengers are being urged to seek alternate transportation between Antioch and North Concord.

Meanwhile, the two left lanes of Eastbound Highway 4 remain closed as of 7 a.m.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.