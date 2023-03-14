BART track work between Rockridge, Orinda to impact service over 5 weekends

OAKLAND – Major track improvements between BART stations in Rockridge and Orinda will cause delays of 30 minutes on five non-consecutive weekends in April, May and June, officials said in an announcement Monday from the transit agency.

Yellow line trains will be delayed on the following weekends: April 1-2 and 15-16; May 13-14 and 27-29: and June 10-11. The last train Friday night preceding each of these weekends will be 11:14 p.m. from Antioch.

Free buses will replace train service between the two stations on these weekends.

Crews will replace an interlocking, which allows BART to safely move trains from line to line.