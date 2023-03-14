Watch CBS News
Local News

BART track work between Rockridge, Orinda to impact service over 5 weekends

/ CBS San Francisco

BART faces fiscal cliff and potential government oversight
BART faces fiscal cliff and potential government oversight 03:18

OAKLAND – Major track improvements between BART stations in Rockridge and Orinda will cause delays of 30 minutes on five non-consecutive weekends in April, May and June, officials said in an announcement Monday from the transit agency.

Yellow line trains will be delayed on the following weekends: April 1-2 and 15-16; May 13-14 and 27-29: and June 10-11. The last train Friday night preceding each of these weekends will be 11:14 p.m. from Antioch.

Free buses will replace train service between the two stations on these weekends.

Crews will replace an interlocking, which allows BART to safely move trains from line to line.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.