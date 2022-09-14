BART to close tracks between Concord and Pleasant Hill for 3 weekends

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – This week BART officials announced plans to shut down train service between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Center stations on three weekends in October and November so crews can make repairs on part of the tracks where a train derailed back in June.

The tracks will be closed between the two stations on the weekends of Oct. 15-16, Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 12-13, and service will be reduced to one track on the two upcoming Sundays of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, according to BART.

Trains have been going through the area at reduced speeds since the June 21 derailment of a train that BART officials said was attributable to hot weather that caused a curve in the rail. During last week's extreme heat wave in the Bay Area, the transit agency on Sept. 6 had to shut down the tracks between the two stations again, saying the high temperatures caused a "minor deviation in a small section of track" and also caused problems to trackside equipment. Service resumed the next morning.

During the upcoming weekend closures, during which crews will replace concrete ties near the Pleasant Hill station, County Connection buses will take riders between the two stations. People should expect delays of 30 minutes on the Antioch line those days, according to BART.