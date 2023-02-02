State awards $375M to extend BART into downtown San Jose, Santa Clara

SAN JOSE – The state has awarded $375 million to a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority project extending BART another 6 miles and four stations into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara.

The award brings the state backing of the project up to $1.125 billion, according to an announcement from the VTA.

The award is a significant step because it will help the VTA in its effort to qualify for federal funds of roughly $4.6 billion, which is approximately half of the project's total cost, according to the transit agency.

"This award brings VTA $375 million closer to securing a historic federal investment in Silicon Valley mobility," VTA general manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot said in the announcement.

The project is expected to stimulate the local economy with direct and indirect creation of some 75,000 jobs, according to the VTA.

"I look forward to working with our state and federal partners to secure the remaining resources needed to fulfill the immense promise of this once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment," said San Jose Mayor and VTA board member Matt Mahan.

Officials said early pre-construction activities are planned to start this spring, with major construction beginning next year.

According to the VTA, the project is identified as the number one priority of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Plan Bay Area 2040 long range plan. The MTC is the Bay Area's regional transit coordination agency.