BART set to run trains of legacy rail cars one final time Saturday afternoon

BART will run its legacy fleet of rail cars for the last time on Saturday.

According to the transit agency, there will be a celebration event at MacArthur station in Oakland that will open to the public starting around noon. There will be a raffle of memorabilia, BART merchandise sales, food trucks, activity tables, and more.

See you on Saturday for a celebration of our legacy fleet and a 👋 final farewell ride.



Things kick off around noon with a party in the plaza, including food trucks, activity tables, a raffle for legacy car number plates, a pop-up merch store, and a stamp rally. pic.twitter.com/MdaYZCmaCV — BART (@SFBART) April 18, 2024

The event will be followed by the last runs of the legacy cars along the original stretch of BART tracks connecting MacArthur station in Oakland to the Fremont station. Attendees will need to pay the regular BART fare for their ride.

There will be three trains for the event. The first train to depart will be an express train for VIPs and others who want a faster ride. It will run from MacArthur station to Bay Fair station and back without any stops.

The other two trains will run from MacArthur Station to Fremont Station and will make all stops.

"These train cars are part of the history of the Bay Area," BART general manager Bob Powers said in a statement. "While we are excited to modernize the system, we recognize the profound cultural importance of these cars, and we want to celebrate their rich history and give them a proper send off."