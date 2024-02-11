BART service stopped in San Francisco on 3 out of 4 lines

BART service in San Francisco was stopped Sunday on three of four lines through the city Sunday, the agency said.

In separate announcements minutes apart beginning at 10 a.m., BART said there was no service on the Blue, Red, and Green lines in San Francisco.

On the Blue line, BART said all Dublin/Pleasanton-bound passengers should board an Antioch-bound train and transfer to a Berryessa train at 12 St. station, then transfer at Bay Fair station to a Dublin/Pleasanton train.

On the Red line, Richmond-bound passengers were asked to board an Antioch-bound train and transfer to a Richmond train at 19 St. station.

On the Green line, Berryessa-bound passengers were asked to board an Antioch-bound train and transfer to a Berryessa train at 12 St. station.

As of 10:22 a.m.. only the Yellow line was operating through San Francisco

Earlier Sunday, BART said at 9:42 a.m. that service was stopped between Balboa Park and Daly City on the San Francisco Line in all direction because of police activity. Bus service was being provided by Muni with service between Daly City and Balboa Park stations on bus #14 and 14R.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.