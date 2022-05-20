BART service stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations due to brush fire
PLEASANT HILL -- BART has halted train service between its Pleasant Hill and Concord stations Thursday evening due to a brush fire burning near its tracks.
The interruption to service was announced shortly after 6:30 p.m. via the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.
Contra Costa County firefighters are responding to the brush fire.
Contra Costa County's Connections bus service between the two stations is available from buses 14, 11 and 15.
As of 7 p.m., there is no estimated time as to when train service will resume between the two BART stations.
