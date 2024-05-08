BART service sees major delays because of search for robbery suspect at San Francisco's 16th St. Mission station

BART is restoring normal service in San Francisco after police activity caused delays for commuters early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., the transit agency said there was a 20-minute delay in the SFO, Millbrae, and Daly City directions and that trains were not stopping at the 16th Street Mission station due to law enforcement activity.



According to BART, police searched for a robbery suspect on a train at the station.

There was no further information immediately available about the suspect or the transit agency's estimated time of resumption of normal train service.