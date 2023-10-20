BART service resumes after robbery suspect who jumped onto tracks in Berkeley arrested
BERKELEY – A robbery suspect fleeing from authorities jumped onto the BART tracks in Berkeley on Friday afternoon, shutting down train service in the area for more than an hour, an agency spokesperson said.
BART trains stopped running through Berkeley at about 1:45 p.m. after the suspect jumped onto the tracks between the Downtown Berkeley and North Berkeley stations, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. and BART was working to resume normal service, Allison said. Riders should expect some residual delays.
Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses provided service to adjacent stations during the disruption, according to BART.
