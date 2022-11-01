Watch CBS News
BART service recovering after computer problem temporarily stops service between Fremont and Berryessa

FREMONT -- BART service was temporarily stopped Monday morning between the Fremont and Berryessa stations because of computer issues.

As of 11:15 a.m., AC Transit was providing a bus bridge between the two stations on the 217 line, according to BART.

VTA was also providing bus service between Berryessa and Milpitas on bus routes 70 and 77. 

By 11:50 a.m., service had been restored between Fremont and Berryessa stations, but major delays persisted.

There were no details available about the computer issues that caused the service interruption.

