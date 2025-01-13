Watch CBS News
Minor BART schedule changes go into effect Monday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BART riders may notice some trains arriving at slightly different times after new schedule changes went into effect Monday morning, transit officials said.

The changes are being made to accommodate the launch of construction to replace the agency's train control system with a modern communications-based train control system, according to BART.

Described as "minor adjustments," the changes involve some departure times that will shift by a few minutes. BART officials are encouraging riders to check the schedule before Monday to see if their trips are impacted. 

The BART Trip Planner can be accessed on the BART app or on the transit agency's website.

BART said the schedule change is happening in coordination with the region's other transit systems as part of a collective effort to synchronize schedules, reduce impacts and improve transfers for transit riders in the Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

