BART ridership for Warriors parade highest since start of COVID pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Golden State Warriors' championship parade on Monday prompted BART's ridership to reach the largest number for a single day since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020, according to the transit agency.

The 190,519 documented riders Monday was the largest since COVID-19-related shutdowns in the Bay Area two years ago but was still well short of the largest daily numbers ever recorded by BART.

The busiest day in BART history was for the 2012 San Francisco Giants World Series victory parade when 568,068 people rode the trains, while the second-highest was for the Warriors' 2015 championship parade when more than 551,000 people used BART.

However, the agency said Monday's numbers didn't take into account a large amount of riders who didn't have a Clipper card but were allowed in anyways by BART workers so they wouldn't miss the parade.

The Warriors celebrated the team's NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics with a parade down Market Street in San Francisco. It was the team's fourth championship in the past eight seasons, with the prior three parades taking place in Oakland before the team moved to the new Chase Center arena in San Francisco in 2019.