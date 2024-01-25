BART recovering from major delays due to track obstruction at Civic Center

BART is reporting a major delay on the San Francisco Line at Civic Center in the East Bay direction Thursday morning due to an obstruction on the track.

Muni is currently providing service between Daly City and Embarcadero Stations.

BART initially posted on social media about the obstruction at 7:15 a.m., saying there was a 10 minute delay heading towards the East Bay. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officials provided an update, saying there were major delays and that riders should take Muni.

A subsequent update confirmed that Red line service between Millbrae and Richmond stations was suspended. At the time, Blue line service was only running between West Oakland and Dublin/ Pleasanton station.

However, BART said the obstruction was cleared as of around 7:50 a.m. Riders should still expect residual delays.