East Bay News

BART reports major delays between Orinda and Rockridge because of equipment problem

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BART is reporting major delays Thursday morning because of an equipment problem on the tracks between Orinda and Rockridge.

The transit agency issued an alert shortly before 10:45 a.m. about the delays, which are for trains in both directions, but did not specify the nature of the problem.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 11:23 AM PDT

