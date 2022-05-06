Longer BART trains running to Richmond again following electrical repairs

RICHMOND – After nearly two months, longer BART trains are running to Richmond again after crews replaced a power cable damaged earlier this year.

The transit agency announced Friday that a new cable between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations has been declared stable after several days of testing 10-car trains on the line.

"While additional cable work will continue along the Richmond line, we are now able to restore normal operations with long trains," BART officials said in a statement.

In early March, Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae / SFO was halted for nearly two weeks and Orange Line service between Richmond and Berryessa station in San Jose was limited due to power issues. BART officials said there was a break in an original power cable that dated back to when the system was built and that replacement work on the cable was scheduled to begin that month.

"In a stroke of misfortune, this section of cables were to begin replacement on March 10, 2022 -- just four days before its damage created this service impact," the agency said at the time.

Red Line service was restored on March 22, but limited to shorter five-car trains.

The agency said BART is in the midst of replacing its aging power cables throughout the system. So far, 46 out of 103 miles of cable have been replaced.

Funding to replace the cables is part of Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond measure approved by voters in 2016.