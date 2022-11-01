Watch CBS News
BART police investigating Halloween night robbery as possible hate crime

OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old Oakland teen and three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly robbing three passengers on a BART train on Halloween night.

BART police said Honesty Gray had been booked into the Alameda County jail on first degree robbery, battery on public transit and hate crime charges.

A 17-year-old-male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male were being held Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.

The 14-year-old also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Investigators said the four were detained by BART police in the area near Bay Fair Station at around 8 p.m. on Monday. The four suspects allegedly rob three individuals on a train. 

The victims told officers that the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.

The incident remains under investigation.

