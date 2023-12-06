BART police find several puppies in stolen vehicle after arresting driver

OAKLAND — BART police said officers arrested a woman who was driving a stolen car and found multiple puppies inside on Tuesday.

Officers were at the Coliseum station Tuesday afternoon when they saw a vehicle that was reported stolen in Fremont.

Police said they tried to stop the driver in the parking lot, but the driver ignored them and kept driving away. During the brief chase, officers said they saw a dog escape from the car through an open window.

They later searched for the dog but were unable to find it.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of eight felony and misdemeanor charges. Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Courtney Taylor.

The puppies were handed over to Oakland Animal Control.