Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Disabled BART train near West Oakland station creates major delays during morning commute

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

BART reported major delays early Friday morning because of a disabled train near the West Oakland station.

The transit agency issued an alert at about 5:35 a.m. about the service delay affecting trains in all directions through downtown Oakland.

BART train delay
BART passengers at Bay Fair station after being removed from a train during a major delay on the system, September 6, 2024. Carlos Castañeda/KPIX

The delay meant trains were being rerouted to get around the disabled train. Passengers on one Blue Line train heading toward San Francisco had to exit the train at Bay Fair station as their train was routed back to Dublin-Pleasanton. Other Blue Line passengers took trains into downtown Oakland stations to catch a Yellow, Orange, or Red Line train into San Francisco, San Francisco International Airport and Peninsula stations.

At 6:40 a.m., BART alerted that the system was recovering but the delay was continuing in all directions.

There was no word on the nature of the issue with the disabled train.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.