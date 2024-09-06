Disabled BART train near West Oakland station creates major delays during morning commute

BART reported major delays early Friday morning because of a disabled train near the West Oakland station.

The transit agency issued an alert at about 5:35 a.m. about the service delay affecting trains in all directions through downtown Oakland.

BART passengers at Bay Fair station after being removed from a train during a major delay on the system, September 6, 2024. Carlos Castañeda/KPIX

The delay meant trains were being rerouted to get around the disabled train. Passengers on one Blue Line train heading toward San Francisco had to exit the train at Bay Fair station as their train was routed back to Dublin-Pleasanton. Other Blue Line passengers took trains into downtown Oakland stations to catch a Yellow, Orange, or Red Line train into San Francisco, San Francisco International Airport and Peninsula stations.

At 6:40 a.m., BART alerted that the system was recovering but the delay was continuing in all directions.

There was no word on the nature of the issue with the disabled train.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.