Major delays reported on BART San Francisco line in East Bay, SFO, Millbrae directions

BART reported a major delay Monday morning on the San Francisco line in the East Bay, SFO and Millbrae directions.

The delay is due to an equipment problem at the 24th St. Mission Station in San Francisco, which is closed, BART officials said in an advisory shortly before 10 a.m.

In addition, BART is running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. BART passengers are urged to check the BART official app or bart.gov

BART crews are investigating the equipment issue, officials said on social media. 

Trains were also running trains at slower speeds Monday morning because of the rain falling across the Bay Area.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 10:49 AM PST

